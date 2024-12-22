XTX Topco Ltd Buys 9,242 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 320,495 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 837,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORMP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.37 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

