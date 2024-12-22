XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 80,423 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
LXRX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $175.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on LXRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
