YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $58,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 52.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 48.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

