Yoshiharu Global Co. Holds Annual Meeting; Board of Directors Elections and Proposals Approved

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) recently held its Annual Meeting of stockholders on December 19, 2024. Present were holders of approximately 80.94% of the total outstanding voting power of the Company’s Common Stock, which constituted a quorum as per the Company’s bylaws. The company’s stockholders voted on several key matters during the meeting, the results of which have been finalized.

Get alerts:

Firstly, in Proposal No. 1, stockholders elected James Chae, Jay Kim, Harinne Kim, and Yusil Yeo to the Company’s Board of Directors to hold office until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. The voting results showed significant support for the nominees, with all receiving overwhelming approval.

In Proposal No. 2, stockholders ratified the appointment of BCRG Group as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting results indicated strong approval for this appointment.

Furthermore, in Proposal No. 3, stockholders approved the potential and likely issuance of more than 19.99% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, including securities convertible into Class A Common Stock, pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement dated January 5, 2024, with Alumni Capital LP.

In Proposal No. 4, stockholders approved the potential and likely issuance of more than 19.99% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, including securities convertible into Class A Common Stock, to an accredited investor pursuant to a common stock purchase agreement anticipated to be entered into on or prior to December 31, 2024.

Lastly, in Proposal No. 5, stockholders approved the potential and likely issuance of more than 19.99% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, including securities convertible into Class A Common Stock, to an Investor pursuant to a convertible promissory note anticipated to be issued on or prior to December 31, 2024.

The voting results for all the proposals were in favor of approval, reflecting stockholders’ confidence in the decisions made at the Annual Meeting. Yoshiharu Global Co. continues to move forward with these mandates as per the shareholders’ resolutions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Yoshiharu Global’s 8K filing here.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Further Reading