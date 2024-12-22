Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $63,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,026. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.0 %

ZG stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

