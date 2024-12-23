108,700 Shares in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 108,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $5,357,000.

FLCO opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

