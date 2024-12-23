12,434 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $30.75 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

