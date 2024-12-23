1,400 Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $28.44 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

