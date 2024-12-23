1,492,962 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,492,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 57.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of QURE stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $827.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on uniQure from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

