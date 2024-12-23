1,832 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 55.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Deluxe stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $24.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $53,975.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,227.20. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

