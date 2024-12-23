18,672 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

