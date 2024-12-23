200 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average is $169.82. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $135.84 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

