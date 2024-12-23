2,000 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

