232 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.6 %

Freshpet stock opened at $143.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 1.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $160.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Insider Activity

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $790,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,351,949.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,962,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

