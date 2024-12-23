2,371 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.6 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

