25,174 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 146.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.54%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,599,348.30. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $1,051,210 in the last 90 days. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

