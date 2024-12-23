27 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Markel Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.6 %

MKL opened at $1,727.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,669.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,602.68. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,342.66 and a twelve month high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

