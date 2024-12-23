29,105 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 185,957 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 184,795 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $26.66 on Monday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

