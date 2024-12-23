400 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 10,374.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 199,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $12,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 64.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,382,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.14. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

