687 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 55.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.3 %

Air Lease stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $52.31.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.