850 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $1,668,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,554.80. The trade was a 13.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,179. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

