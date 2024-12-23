916 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.