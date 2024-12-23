Accenture Reports Strong First-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Raises Revenue Outlook

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) recently announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 ended November 30, 2024. The company reported robust revenue growth across all markets and industry groups, citing new bookings of $18.7 billion, a 1% increase in both U.S. dollars and local currency. Revenues totaled $17.7 billion, showing an increase of 9% in U.S. dollars and 8% in local currency compared to the same period in fiscal 2024.

Julie Sweet, the chair and CEO of Accenture, expressed satisfaction with the results and attributed them to the company’s strategic investments in client services. The quarter saw earnings per share (EPS) of $3.59, marking a 16% increase over the first quarter of fiscal 2024, with a 10% increase in adjusted EPS over the same period. Moreover, Accenture raised its revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2025 to a range of 4% to 7% in local currency, with a revised foreign exchange assumption of negative 0.5%.

The company’s operating cash flow for the quarter was reported at $1.02 billion, property and equipment additions were $152 million, and free cash flow was $870 million. Additionally, Accenture’s total cash balance as of November 30, 2024, stood at $8.3 billion, a significant increase from the previous quarter.

The news release highlighted Accenture’s strong performance across various geographic markets and industry groups. For instance, revenues in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific experienced increases of 9%, 10%, and 6%, respectively. In terms of industry groups, Communication, Media & Technology saw a 7% increase, Financial Services 4%, Health & Public Service 13%, Products 12%, and Resources 6%.

Moreover, Accenture noted its commitment to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The quarterly cash dividend per share was reported at $1.48, marking a 15% increase over the previous year. The company repurchased or redeemed 2.5 million shares for a total of $898 million during the quarter, with approximately $5.9 billion remaining in its share repurchase authority.

Accenture’s quarterly performance underscored its resilience and growth in a dynamic market environment. These results position the company favorably as it looks ahead to the rest of fiscal 2025 and continues to invest in innovation and client services.

For more detailed financial information and updates, investors can access the complete 8-K SEC filing on the Accenture website.

Please remember that the above information is sourced from the official press release and financial documentation, should you require further clarification or details.

