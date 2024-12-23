Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alkermes by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 61,151 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,961,112.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,762.32. The trade was a 56.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,738 shares of company stock worth $4,572,904. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALKS stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

