Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9,898.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,110.72. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,185,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,012,581.36. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,849 shares of company stock worth $21,099,252 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.