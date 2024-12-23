Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

