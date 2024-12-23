Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average is $191.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

