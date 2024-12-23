AmpliTech Group Reports Successful 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

AmpliTech Group, Inc. experienced a productive 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting (“2024 ASM”) as reported in a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The meeting, held on December 18, 2024, saw a significant turnout with 9,786,377 shares of Common Stock present, representing approximately 88% of the total shares entitled to vote.

Get alerts:

One of the pivotal outcomes of the meeting was the election of directors. Shareholders voted to elect the following individuals to serve as directors until the next annual meeting or until they resign, are removed, or leave office: Fawad Maqbool, Louisa Sanfratello, Matthew Kappers, Andrew Lee, and Daniel Mazziota.

On a proposal to ratify the appointment of Sadler, Gibb & Associates, LLC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, shareholders voted in favor. The results showed 8,740,616 votes for, 844,852 against, and 200,909 abstaining, with no broker non-votes reported.

Furthermore, in compliance with Item 9.01, the financial statements and required exhibits were duly filed. The company submitted the required Exhibit No. 104, which comprises the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

AmpliTech Group, Inc., adhering to regulations, affirmed the details of the filing through the signature of Fawad Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer, on December 19, 2024, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AmpliTech Group’s 8K filing here.

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

See Also