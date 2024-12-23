Analysts Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT at $380.56

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.56.
MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Medpace Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $337.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace has a 12 month low of $277.72 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.82.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.