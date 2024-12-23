Analysts Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT at $380.56

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.56.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Medpace by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $337.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace has a 12 month low of $277.72 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.82.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

