ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $338.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.88. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

