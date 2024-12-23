Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder Sells $969,637.17 in Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $969,637.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,886,802.14. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,828,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

