Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,461.98. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $969,637.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,111,738 shares in the company, valued at $77,886,802.14. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $10,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

ARIS opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

