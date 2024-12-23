Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 344,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 368,660 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

