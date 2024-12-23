Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Up 25.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shot up 25.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. 469,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,346% from the average session volume of 32,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Banxa Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.