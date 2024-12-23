Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Up 25.3% – Time to Buy?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) traded up 25.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. 469,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,346% from the average session volume of 32,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Banxa Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

