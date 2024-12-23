Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 128.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 206,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,173,000 after purchasing an additional 159,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BHE opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at $19,469,540.70. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $281,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,617.18. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.