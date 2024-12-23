Barclays PLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 385.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,143,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 480,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,285.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $276,702.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,872.66. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,199 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

