Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 389,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 84,786 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

