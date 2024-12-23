Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.