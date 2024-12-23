Barclays PLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $7,358,173.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,129.28. The trade was a 34.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $10,841,922.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 379,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,347.20. The trade was a 53.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $23.69 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.65% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWP

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.