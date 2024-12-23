Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,629,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 344,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$22.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Articles

