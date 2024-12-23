Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $1,346,550.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,346,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at $14,143,891.89. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.