Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $46.83

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.