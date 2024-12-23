Burke Thomas Barrett Sells 50,000 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,456.24. This represents a 44.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $17.98 on Monday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

