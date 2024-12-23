Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Boosted by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,151 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,890,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,318 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,763,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,649,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR opened at $32.82 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

