Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 295,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$911,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.