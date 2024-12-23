Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,525 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.26 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

