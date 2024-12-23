Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $52,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. The trade was a 39.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $25.14 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

