Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $50,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.