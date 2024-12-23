Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $589.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

